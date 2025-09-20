Business NewsBusinessLupin's Pune Facility Gets Four Observations After US FDA Inspection
Lupin's Pune Facility Gets Four Observations After US FDA Inspection

The US FDA conducted a product-specific pre-approval inspection at the company’s Pune biotech facility from Sept. 8 to Sept. 19, according to an exchange filing.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. (Image: Lupin/ Website)</p></div>
Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. (Image: Lupin/ Website)
Lupin Ltd. announced on Saturday that the company received four observations from the US Food and Drug Administration for its biotech facility in Pune.

At the conclusion of the inspection, the company received four observations. The company will address the observations and respond to the US FDA within the stipulated timeframe.

"We are committed to be compliant with CGMP quality standards across all our facilities," the company said.

Earlier on Sept. 18, Lupin received approval from the US FDA for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for Lenalidomide Capsules within the range of 2.5 mg to 25 mg.

Lupin is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. The company specialises in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients, as per exchange filing.

Shares of Lupin on Friday closed 0.51% lower at Rs 2,057 apiece, compared to a 0.38% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has fallen 5.37% in the last 12 months and 12.74% on a year-to-date basis.

