Indian drugmaker Lupin Ltd. has announced that it spinned off its consumer healthcare business with effect from July 1. The newly formed wholly owned subsidiary will be called as LupinLife Consumer Healthcare Ltd.Anil Kaushal will lead the new independent entity as the chief executive officer, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday. The company expects this move to enhance focus with targeted investments, leading to increased consumer impact, market expansion, and accelerated growth. Since its inception in 2017, the company has emerged as a strong over-the-counter healthcare business with a portfolio of scientifically formulated and trusted brands such as Softovac, Beplex Forte, Corcium and Aptivate."This carve-out marks an exciting new chapter in our consumer healthcare journey. We are committed to offering world-class OTC products and wellness solutions for Indian consumers. LCH is well-positioned to scale with agility, innovate with intent, and expand access to wellness solutions across India," said Anil V Kaushal, chief executive officer, LupinLife Consumer Healthcare.Lupin's consolidated net profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter of the financial year to Rs 772 crore, beating analysts' estimates. Revenue for the quarter under review rose 14.2% to Rs 5,667 crore. The rise in revenue was led by surge in sales in North America and other developed markets.North America sales grew 19% year-on-year, accounting for 41% of global sales in the fourth quarter. The company received seven Abbreviated New Drug Applications or ANDA approvals from the USFDA and launched two products in the quarter in the US. Lupin now has 138 generic products in its largest market.Shares of Lupin closed 1.18% higher at Rs 1,960.90 per share. This compares with a 0.10% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. It has risen 21.34% in the last 12 months and fallen 16.76% year-to-date.Out of 38 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, 10 recommend a 'hold' and four suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 16%.