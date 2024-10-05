Lupin's Pune Facility Gets Five Observations After USFDA Inspection

The US Food and Drugs Administration completed a pre-approval inspection of Lupin Ltd.'s biotech facility in Pune, the company said on Saturday. The inspection was carried out from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4 and concluded with five observations.

The drugmaker did not disclose USFDA's observations, but said it is addressing them "comprehensively and will respond within the stipulated timeframe'.

According to Lupin website, it has three centers in Pune – Lupin Biotech, Lupin Research Park (LRP), and Lupin Bioresearch Center (LBC) and all three centers are involved in the development of biosimilars for the global markets.

All manufacturing is carried out at Lupin Biotech, all biosimilar research in Lupin Research park and all the Phase 1 and PK studies along with testing for CT is carried out in the Lupin Bioresearch center.