Lupin Joins Hands With Japan's Takeda To Sell Vonoprazan In India

Lupin Ltd. entered into a non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda pharmaceutical company to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in the domestic market.

The drug —a treatment option for acid peptic disorder— will be marketed under the brand name Lupivon, and will be available in two strengths: 10 mg and 20 mg, the global pharma company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

"This is a further step in strengthening our gastroenterology portfolio and is in line with the commitment to introduce innovative medicines to address the unmet needs of our patients," said Rajeev Sibal, president India Region Formulations, Lupin.

In India, Vonoprazan is approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI) for treating reflux esophagitis, gastric ulcers and duodenal ulcers.