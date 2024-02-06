Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Medication

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsLupin Gets USFDA Nod For Generic Medication
06 Feb 2024, 08:42 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company website)</p></div>
(Source: Company website)

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the U.S. health regulator to market a generic medication to treat swelling and pain in the eye.

The company has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's product is the generic equivalent of Sun Pharma's BromSite Ophthalmic Solution, it added.

Lupin is the exclusive first-to-file for this product, the drug maker said.

Shares of Lupin ended 0.43% higher at Rs 1,579.75 apiece on the BSE.

