Business NewsBusinessLupin Gets USFDA Nod For Biosimilar Drug
ADVERTISEMENT

Lupin Gets USFDA Nod For Biosimilar Drug

Armlupeg is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs.

01 Dec 2025, 03:45 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> (Photo source: Lupin website)</p></div>
(Photo source: Lupin website)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator for a biosimilar indicated for the treatment of neutropenia in cancer patients.

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has approved Armlupeg (pegfilgrastim-unne) 6 mg/0.6 mL injection for subcutaneous use in a single-dose prefilled syringe, as biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) injection, the Mumbai-based firm said in a statement.

The product will be manufactured at the company's biotech facility in Pune, which was inspected by the USFDA prior to approval, it added.

Armlupeg is indicated to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs.

"This step marks a pivotal step in Lupin's ongoing commitment to providing more affordable, accessible medicines to the US patients. We look forward to introducing a robust portfolio of biosimilars over the next few years, which will help improve the quality of care for the communities and patients we serve," said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.

As per IQVIA MAT data, Pegfilgrastim 6 mg/0.6 mL injection for subcutaneous use in a single-dose prefilled syringe had estimated annual sales of $1,295 million in the US for the 12 months ending September 2025.

Lupin shares ended 0.08% down at Rs 2,079.40 apiece on BSE.

ALSO READ

Lupin Share Price Rise After Plans To Invest $250 Million In Florida Facility
Opinion
Lupin Share Price Rise After Plans To Invest $250 Million In Florida Facility
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT