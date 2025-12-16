Luminar Technologies Files For Bankruptcy Amid Turmoil

Luminar Technologies, once a high-flying symbol of the self-driving vehicle revolution, has filed for bankruptcy, which is now termed as a dramatic collapse for the lidar sensor maker.

The company, which achieved a valuation of nearly $3 billion after going public in 2020, cites a cooling autonomous-vehicle market, internal legal turmoil, and recent layoffs as key factors in its downfall, as reported by The Verge.

The filing initiates a process to sell off its remaining assets before the company ceases operations entirely.