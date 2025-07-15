Lululemon To Enter India Via Tie-Up With Tata CLiQ

Canadian athletic apparel brand Lululemon is set to make its India debut through a franchise agreement with Tata CLiQ, marking its first entry into the country's expanding premium activewear space. The rollout, expected in the second half of 2026, will include Lululemon's first physical retail store in India and dedicated online storefronts on Tata CLiQ Luxury and Tata CLiQ Fashion.

The partnership will bring Lululemon's global portfolio of athletic and lifestyle products to Indian consumers, including apparel, footwear, and accessories designed for yoga, running, training, tennis, and golf.

"Bringing Lululemon to India has been part of our market expansion roadmap for a number of years and represents an exciting milestone in our international growth journey," said André Maestrini, Executive Vice President, International, at Lululemon.

"As a brand rooted in wellbeing, we look forward to connecting with India's guests and communities and supporting their active lifestyles through incredible products and experiences."

Beyond retail, the brand plans to engage consumers through local wellness initiatives and community activations that focus on movement, mindfulness, and connection.

The India entry aligns with Lululemon’s broader "Power of Three x2" growth strategy, which prioritises international expansion, product innovation, and digital acceleration. The move adds India to the brand's presence in over 30 markets, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and Mainland China.

India's growing wellness economy and rising appetite for premium activewear have attracted an increasing number of global players. Lululemon's entry through its partnership with Tata CLiQ signals growing confidence in India as a long-term growth market for high-end lifestyle and performance wear.

Lululemon currently operates 770 stores globally and has expanded into footwear, offering athletic shoes for running, training, and recovery, as well as lifestyle sneakers.