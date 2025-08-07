LTIMindtree Gets PAN 2.0 Contract Worth Rs 792 Crore From CBDT
According to the filing, the order's rollout is planned over the next 18 months.
LTIMindtree Ltd. has been awarded a Rs 792-crore order from the Government of India’s Central Board of Direct Taxes to transform India’s PAN (Permanent Account Number) infrastructure.
The company will design, build & operate full technology backbone for PAN 2.0 Project, including infrastructure, security, automation, and ongoing operations, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.
"As a part of the Government to Citizen initiative, this PAN 2.0 project will consolidate all PAN and TAN services into a single, streamlined digital platform, making it easier for citizens and businesses to access and manage one of India’s core financial identity systems," it added.
LTIMindtree will deliver an end-to-end digital AI ecosystem covering the entire PAN service lifecycle, including application, validation, printing, and dispatch, all through a user-friendly platform. "This is in line with the government’s e-governance initiative aimed at delivering services to Indian citizens through digital channels," the company noted.
"We are honoured to be entrusted with building this next-generation platform," said Venu Lambu, CEO and Managing Director, LTIMindtree. "PAN 2.0 is a flagship opportunity to demonstrate how AI and technology can elevate the everyday experience of citizens," he shared.
As per company, the scope includes migrating existing PAN data with AI led deduplication and secure integration with the Aadhaar data vault; establishing robust infrastructure such as a data centre, disaster recovery site, network operations centre, and security operations centre; setting up operational facilities at ITD premises; and setting up a call centre, multilingual helpdesk, and grievance redressal system for citizen support.
The company will also manage audit and certification processes to ensure compliance and quality assurance, while providing long-term operations and maintenance to keep the platform reliable, secure, and scalable.
Shares of LTIMindtree were trading 0.80% lower at Rs 4,995 apiece, compared to 0.61% decline at the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 as of 12:00 p.m.