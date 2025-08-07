LTIMindtree Gets PAN 2.0 Contract Worth Rs 792 Crore From CBDT

LTIMindtree Ltd. has been awarded a Rs 792-crore order from the Government of India’s Central Board of Direct Taxes to transform India’s PAN (Permanent Account Number) infrastructure.

The company will design, build & operate full technology backbone for PAN 2.0 Project, including infrastructure, security, automation, and ongoing operations, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

"As a part of the Government to Citizen initiative, this PAN 2.0 project will consolidate all PAN and TAN services into a single, streamlined digital platform, making it easier for citizens and businesses to access and manage one of India’s core financial identity systems," it added.

According to the filing, the order's rollout is planned over the next 18 months.