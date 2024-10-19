LTIMindtree COO Sees Geopolitical, Macro Factors Affecting Margin Recovery

Leading IT services provider LTIMindtree Ltd. expects the prevailing macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East to affect margin recovery.

The company had projected that its margins could improve by 17–18% in the next two to three years. However, Chief Operating Officer Nachiket Deshpande expects that it could be delayed.

“Margin improvements from our long-term target are also going to be a function of growth. That 17–18%, we had called out, is dependent on getting to double-digit growth trajectory which seems to be away based on the macroeconomic environment we are in. Given the macro uncertainty, which is largely around US elections, and the Middle East tensions, which are also escalating, it is difficult to see a broad-based recovery,” Deshpande told NDTV Profit.

LTI Mindtree had on Thursday announced its financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for second quarter of the current financial year grew 5.92% to Rs 9,432.9 crore compared to Rs 8,905.4 in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

In the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, the company’s net profit grew 7.68% to Rs 1,251.6 crore against Rs 1,162.3 crore in the quarter ended Sept. 2023.