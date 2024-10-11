LTIMindtree Board To Consider Interim Dividend On Oct. 17

LTIMindtree Ltd.'s board of directors may consider the declaration of an interim dividend on Oct. 17, when it will be meeting to approve the financial results of the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024, an exchange filing said on Friday.

The board may consider a proposal to declare an interim dividend on the equity shares of the company of face value of Re 1 each. The record date for payment of interim dividend, if declared, would be Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, the filing stated.

The board will also "consider, approve and take on record, the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended Sept. 30, 2024," the IT major added.

In the preceding quarter ended June 2024, LTIMindtree had recorded a 2.8% sequential jump in its revenue at Rs 9,142.6 crore. The net profit had climbed 3.1% sequentially to Rs 1,135 crore. Year-on-year, however, the net profit had declined by 1.5% and the revenue slipped by 5.1%.