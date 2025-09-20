LTIMindtree Aims For Nearly Double-Digit Revenue Growth In H2 FY26

LTIMindtree aims to hit “close to double-digit” year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue in the second half of the current financial year, according to the company’s Managing Director and CEO, Venu Lambu.

“As far as our commentary was at the end of Q1, I went ahead and said that at some time in the second half of the year, we would like to see a higher single digit or very close to double digit year-on-year growth coming back to us,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday.

The company aims to expand its margins by 100 basis points over the next two quarters.

“So, we expanded our margin in Q1 and we are committing to expanding our margin over the next two quarters by 100 basis points,” he said.

Lambu outlined a multi-pronged strategy driving LTIMindtree’s performance, centred on winning large deals through vendor consolidation, a sharp focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ongoing client modernisation projects.