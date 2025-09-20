LTIMindtree Aims For Nearly Double-Digit Revenue Growth In H2 FY26
The company aims to expand its margins by 100 basis points over the next two quarters.
LTIMindtree aims to hit “close to double-digit” year-on-year (YoY) growth in revenue in the second half of the current financial year, according to the company’s Managing Director and CEO, Venu Lambu.
“As far as our commentary was at the end of Q1, I went ahead and said that at some time in the second half of the year, we would like to see a higher single digit or very close to double digit year-on-year growth coming back to us,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Friday.
“So, we expanded our margin in Q1 and we are committing to expanding our margin over the next two quarters by 100 basis points,” he said.
Lambu outlined a multi-pronged strategy driving LTIMindtree’s performance, centred on winning large deals through vendor consolidation, a sharp focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and ongoing client modernisation projects.
“Vendor consolidation is a big theme. There are opportunities in vendor consolidation that are translating into very large deals. We announced one of the large deals in quarter one, and we will announce another one very soon. We are in that process,” the top executive highlighted.
Speaking about modernisation projects, he said, “I think there are still clients who have, we take some of the modernisation projects so that they get ready from an AI perspective.”
Lambu noted that AI is no longer a fringe experiment but has moved to the core of client investment.
“It's at the core. So, investments are happening in AI. And we are seeing significant traction on AI projects, as well as how you infuse AI into our existing capabilities,” he underlined.
Addressing concerns about potential AI-driven disruptions, Lambu dismissed the notion that LTIMindtree’s minimal exposure to automation-prone verticals shields it from challenges. Instead, he emphasised the company’s proactive approach to leveraging AI.
“Even to win the large deals, you need the AI capabilities. While there is an aspect of AI shrinking existing engagements, if you look at the larger picture, the potential that exists with AI, it's pretty huge.”
“I actually see AI as a great opportunity for us to accelerate our growth trajectory while we navigate some headwinds with regard to the shrinkage of revenue of certain categories,” he added.