L&T To Build Advanced Combat Drones In India With General Atomics

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. will build advanced combat drones in India in partnership with US-headquartered General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

The two companies entered into a strategic partnership to manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) in India, for the Indian armed forces, according to a statement on Friday.

An RPAS is an unmanned aircraft that is piloted from a ground-based remote pilot station and includes the aircraft itself, the pilot station, and the command and control data link connecting them.

L&T will participate in the upcoming 87 MALE RPAS programme of the Ministry of Defence, where the company will be the prime bidder and GA-ASI the technology partner.

The program incorporates critical technology transfers and fulfils indigenous content requirements of the government under the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

"The collaboration will enable the production of GA-ASI’s MQ-series RPAS that are combat-proven. These are widely operational across the globe with millions of flight hours in surveillance and strike missions," the statement said.

L&T did not disclose the financial details of the project or the place where the manufacturing facility will be built.