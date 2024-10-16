L&T Tech Announces Interim Dividend Of Rs 17

L&T Technology Services Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 17 per equity share for fiscal 2025 on Wednesday. The company announced distribution of Rs 179.90 crore to shareholders in the second quarter of this fiscal.

The board has fixed Oct. 25 as the record date for the purpose of dividend payment, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

In comparison the company had issued a final dividend of Rs 33 apiece on Jun. 14, 2024. The company gave a dividend of Rs 17 on Oct. 23, 2023.

L&T Technology Services' standalone net profit rose 2% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 320 crore in the July–September quarter of the current financial year, meeting Bloomberg expectations of Rs 333 crore. In the previous quarter, the company posted a profit of Rs 314 crore.