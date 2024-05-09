L&T Shares Give Negative Returns For First Time In Seven Quarters Between Earnings

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. shares fell 6% on Thursday, a day after the company reported better-than-estimated fourth-quarter results. It is also the first time in the last seven quarters, in between results announcements, that the shares gave a negative return.

The return on L&T shares between two quarterly results—or between Jan. 30 and May 8—was negative 9.8%. In the previous seven quarters, the company shares gave returns between 4.5% and 24% on the back of a rising order book, growing project executions and a margin that had shown a positive upward trend after Covid-19.

The last time L&T shares gave a negative return was in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, when it fell 19.57%.

The fourth quarter drop in returns can be attributed to the period before elections, when order inflows and project executions took a hit. Order inflows in the fourth quarter of FY24 dropped 5% YoY to Rs 72,150 crore. The infrastructure margin, too, was affected by supply chain costs and logistics issues.