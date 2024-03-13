NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsL&T Secures Significant Order From AIIMS Madurai
ADVERTISEMENT

L&T Secures Significant Order From AIIMS Madurai

The order includes the construction of a 720-bed hospital, a 150-bed infectious diseases block and a 30-bed AYUSH Block, Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.

13 Mar 2024, 09:35 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Company website)</p></div>
(Source: Company website)

Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has secured a "significant order" from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai in Tamil Nadu.

The order includes the construction of a 720-bed hospital, a 150-bed infectious diseases block and a 30-bed AYUSH Block, Larsen & Toubro said in a statement.

The infrastructure firm will also set up a 150-seat medical college, a nursing college, a 750-seater auditorium, hostel, and residential facilities.

The project will be completed in 33 months, the statement said.

The company did not provide any financial details of the project.

As per its classification, a significant category order is valued in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

L&T is a $23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction Projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT