L&T Secures Significant Order From AIIMS Madurai

Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said it has secured a "significant order" from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Madurai in Tamil Nadu..The order includes the construction of a 720-bed hospital, a 150-bed infectious diseases block and a 30-bed AYUSH Block, Larsen & Toubro said in a statement..The infrastructure firm will also set up a 150-seat medical college, a nursing college, a 750-seater auditorium, hostel, and residential facilities..The project will be completed in 33 months, the statement said..The company did not provide any financial details of the project..As per its classification, a significant category order is valued in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore..L&T is a $23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction Projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.