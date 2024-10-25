L&T Secures 'Significant' Order For Global Nuclear Fusion Project

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. has won a 'significant' order valued between Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,500 crore from the ITER Organization, an intergovernmental body headquartered in France.

This comes after the company's stock tumbled over 3% on Friday after UBS downgraded the stock and cut target price on likely weakening of new order growth and weak near-term outlook.

This contract involves the deployment of advanced welding technology for the assembly of critical components within the Vacuum Vessel at the ITER facility, the world’s largest nuclear fusion project located in Cadarache, Southern France, the company said in an exchange filing.

L&T classifies orders valued between Rs 1,000 to 2,500 crore as significant.