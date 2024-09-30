L&T Secures Deal To Implement Energy Management Systems In South India, US

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were trading lower on Monday, even as the company said it had secured a mandate to develop and implement an energy management system for regional and state load dispatch centres in southern India.

The project will cover 12 control rooms across Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, ensuring real-time monitoring and control of energy flow in the region's transmission network, according to an exchange filing.

The systems will be deployed without causing downtime to the existing infrastructure, the release said.

The company's digital energy solution has also won an advanced EMS project in the western United States. The project's task is to deliver situational awareness tools that assist operators in making real-time, data-driven decisions to safeguard the energy transmission network, according to the release.