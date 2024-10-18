L&T Partners With US Firm To Deliver Global Clean Energy Solutions

"In view of increasing demand for nuclear energy across the globe, we are in the process of identifying new opportunities to offer ‘One Stop Solutions’ to our customers. Establishing a world-class supply chain for ANEEL fuel, by leveraging L&T’s manufacturing prowess, is a step in that direction. L&T will support CCTE within the purview of the Indian legal framework," Anil Parab, Whole-time Director & Sr Executive Vice President, Heavy Engineering and L&T Valves said.