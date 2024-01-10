L&T Order Inflows Expected To Be Around Rs 53,500–82,000 Crore In Q3

In the first half of the current fiscal, the company reported an order inflow of Rs 1.55 lakh crore, while the order book stood at Rs 4.51 lakh crore. The order inflows in the first nine months of the fiscal are expected to be around Rs 2.08–2.37 lakh crore, compared to Rs 1.54 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

This includes orders from its transportation business for the Dahisar Bhayandar bridge project in Maharashtra, significant orders in its power business, multiple order wins in its buildings and factories and water and effluent treatment business, and a large order win to construct the Bhogapuram international airport in Andhra Pradesh.

The management expects to outperform its guidance for order-inflow growth of 10–12% in 2023–24. L&T's order inflows stood at Rs 2.31 lakh crore in the last fiscal, which means the company expects to close the current fiscal with a cumulative order inflow of Rs 2.54–2.58 lakh crore.

On Tuesday, the company said it secured an order to construct a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rewari, Haryana, on a design, engineering, procurement and construction basis.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.24% higher at Rs 3,547.40 apiece compared to a 0.02% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10.33 a.m.