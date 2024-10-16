L&T Launches First Multi-Purpose Vessel For Indian Navy

The first of the two multi-purpose vessels to be built for the Indian Navy, by engineering, procurement and construction major Larsen and Toubro was launched at the Kattupalli shipyard here, the company said. The multi-purpose vessel INS 'Samarthak' measuring 107 metre long, 18.6 metre wide, has a displacement of over 3,750 tonne. It has been designed and constructed in-house by Larsen and Toubro, aligning to the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative and 'Atmanirbhar Vision'.