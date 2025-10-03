L&T Finance Q2 Updates: Retail Loan Disbursements Rise 25% To Rs 18,850 Crore

L&T Finance Ltd., the lending arm of the Larsen & Toubro Group, saw a 17% year-on-year rise in its retail loan book at Rs 1.05 lakh crore in the quarter ended September 2025, as per quarterly business updates released on Friday.

The retail loan book of the non-banking financial company was Rs 88.975 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Retail disbursements jumped 25% to Rs 18,850 crore. The maximum loans were issued under the urban finance segment at Rs 8,140 crore, higher as compared to Rs 6,285 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

The rural business finance segment was up at Rs 6,310 crore from Rs 5,435 crore in the year-ago period. The SME finance business rose from Rs 1,244 crore to Rs 1,460 crore.

On the other hand, the loans issued under the farmer finance segment declined to Rs 1,650 crore from Rs 1,782 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

L&T Finance said its retailisation is estimated at 98% in the first quarter of this fiscal, as compared to 96% in the year-ago period.