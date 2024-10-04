L&T Finance Q2 Updates: Retail Loan Disbursements Rise 12% To Rs 15,070 Crore

L&T Finance Ltd., the lending arm of the Larsen & Toubro group, recorded a 12% year-on-year jump in loan disbursements to Rs 15,070 crore in the quarter ended September 2024, an exchange filing said on Friday.

Among the retail disbursements, the maximum loans were issued under the rural business finance segment at Rs 5,430 crore, lower as compared to Rs 5,740 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal.

However, the loans issued under the urban finance segment climbed to Rs 6,280 crore from Rs 4,859 crore in the year-ago period, as per the provisional data shared by the non-banking financial company.

The loans issued under farmer finance segment also jumped to Rs 1,780 crore from Rs 1,534 crore in the September 2023 quarter.

L&T Finance said its retailisation is estimated at 96% in the second quarter of this fiscal, as compared to 88% in the year-ago period.