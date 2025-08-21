Business NewsBusinessL&T Finance Partners With Google Pay To Offer Personal Loans
ADVERTISEMENT

L&T Finance Partners With Google Pay To Offer Personal Loans

The synergy is poised to not only enhance convenience but also play a pivotal role in advancing digital financial inclusion across India.

21 Aug 2025, 11:51 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Google Pay (Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@mattykwong1?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Matthew Kwong</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/photos/black-android-smartphone-near-laptop-computer-rQRKEu9HnZo?utm_content=creditCopyText&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
Google Pay (Photo by Matthew Kwong on Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

L&T Finance on Thursday said it has partnered with Google Pay to offer personal loan products to its eligible users.

This partnership is in line with the NBFC’s product diversification strategy and makes credit more accessible for consumers in a fast, seamless, and digital manner, L&T Finance said in a statement.

The synergy is poised to not only enhance convenience but also play a pivotal role in advancing digital financial inclusion across India, empowering consumers to fulfil their financial aspirations with responsible credit, it said.

ALSO READ

Not Just Mutual Fund Investments, Loans Against MF Too Are On The Rise
Opinion
Not Just Mutual Fund Investments, Loans Against MF Too Are On The Rise
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT