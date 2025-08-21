L&T Finance Partners With Google Pay To Offer Personal Loans

L&T Finance on Thursday said it has partnered with Google Pay to offer personal loan products to its eligible users.
This partnership is in line with the NBFC’s product diversification strategy and makes credit more accessible for consumers in a fast, seamless, and digital manner, L&T Finance said in a statement.
The synergy is poised to not only enhance convenience but also play a pivotal role in advancing digital financial inclusion across India, empowering consumers to fulfil their financial aspirations with responsible credit, it said.