L&T Eyes Role In NASA's Successor To The International Space Station

The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd-L&T consortium is also producing five Polar Satellite Launch Vehicles, marking the industry's maiden foray in building rockets for the space agency.

The engineering firm is also learnt to have evinced interest in the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, as ISRO is all set to transfer technology of the newly developed rocket to the private industry.

India is set to play a significant role in the future space economy, aiming to capture about eight per cent of the global market by 2033. The global space industry is projected to be worth around USD 1.8 trillion by 2035.

India's space economy is also expected to grow from its current value of around $8.4 billion to $44 billion by 2033.