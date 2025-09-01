LPG Price Cut: 19 Kg Commercial Cylinder Rates Slashed By Over Rs 51 — Details Here

Oil marketing companies have announced a reduction of Rs 51 on the price of commercial LPG cylinders, effective from September 1, Monday.

The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG gas cylinder has been slashed by Rs 51.50. Following the revision, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in the national capital, Delhi, will be Rs 1,580, according to Goodreturns. In Mumbai, the price was also lower at Rs 1,531.50, and Rs 1,684 in Kolkata. The price was highest among metros in Patna, with Rs 1,829 per cylinder.

Despite this, there has been no change in the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders, which will see no impact from this revision.

The price for domestic cylinder stands at Rs 853 according to Goodreturns. The price in Mumbai is Rs 852.5 and Rs 879 in Kolkata. The price was highest among metros in Patna, with Rs 942.50 per cylinder.

The decision by oil marketing companies comes as a effective price cut for various commercial entities, including restaurants and small businesses, which have been struggling with fluctuating fuel costs. This is the fifth consecutive time that gas prices have been reduced. On July 1, the prices were slashed by Rs 58 for the 19 kg cylinder.