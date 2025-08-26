Lower Payouts, Increased Competition Fuel Rider Shortage For Quick Commerce Firms Ahead Of Festive Rush

India's quick commerce industry is scrambling to fill critical delivery and logistics roles, with vacancy rates reaching as high as 30% in metro cities.

The rider shortage, especially ahead of the peak festival season rush when demand typically spikes, could leave consumers waiting longer than usual.

Staffing firms point to the struggles faced by riders — from inconsistent earnings to rising competition from new entrants — as factors deepening the manpower crisis, even as platforms like Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto aggressively expand dark stores to fulfill demand, often within 10 minutes.

"There is a clear delivery partner crunch this festive season as labour supply continues to lag behind ballooning demand," Balasubramanian A, senior vice-president of TeamLease Services, told NDTV Profit.