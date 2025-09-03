Love Reading NDTV Profit? Here's How To Add Us As A Preferred Source On Google
Google has launched 'Preferred Sources' in India where you can select your favourite sources and stay up to date on the latest content from websites you love
Want to read more stories from NDTV Profit? Now, there is a smarter way to go about it. Google has launched a new feature in Search that lets you customise your experience to see more from your favourite websites within Top Stories.
Whether it is NDTV Profit or any other news outlet, you can discover more stories by the "preferred sources" option.
How To Add NDTV Profit As Your Preferred Source?
When you select NDTV Profit as your preferred source, you will start to see more of our articles prominently displayed within Top Stories when we have published fresh and relevant content for your search.
Here’s how to select your sources:
In Top stories, you can select your preferred sources. Next to the "Top stories" header
Click the Cards Star icon Preferred sources cards star icon.
You can search for NDTV Profit.
Add NDTV Profit to your Preferred Search
Refresh the page
If you want a direct link, here's how to go about it:
You can also click here on the deeplink URL:
Include the button on your site alongside other social call to action (CTAs).
Download the button.
Why Add NDTV As A Preferred Source
Once you add NDTV as a preferred source, you will benefit as:
You will receive more business and market stories prominently and more often.
You won't have to wait for accurate markets, global business and general news if you turn on the notifications
You can curate and prioritise your own selected coverage of news.
We work hard to deliver accurate, well-sourced, confirmed news. NDTV Profit is a website you can rely on.