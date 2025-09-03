Love Reading NDTV Profit? Here's How To Add Us As A Preferred Source On Google

Want to read more stories from NDTV Profit? Now, there is a smarter way to go about it. Google has launched a new feature in Search that lets you customise your experience to see more from your favourite websites within Top Stories.

Google has launched 'Preferred Sources' in India, where you can select your favourite sources and stay up to date on the latest content from the sites you follow and subscribe to.

Whether it is NDTV Profit or any other news outlet, you can discover more stories by the "preferred sources" option.