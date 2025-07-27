Looking To Maintain Double-Digit Consolidated Profit Growth In FY26: MHRIL CEO

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India is looking to maintain a double-digit growth in its consolidated profit for the remaining part of this fiscal, buoyed by a strong performance in the first quarter, according to its Managing Director and CEO Manoj Bhat.

The company, which plans to add about 1,000 rooms this fiscal as part of its overall target of increasing its key count to 10,000 by FY30, is on track with inventory additions, Bhat told PTI.

"If you look at the consolidated profit growth of 18 per cent in Q1, I think that would be our target. In that range, we will look at growing our profits through the course of the year," he said when asked for the outlook for the remaining part of the fiscal year.

In the first quarter, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 7.2 crore against Rs 6.1 crore in the year-ago period, up 18%.