Looking To Enter Mass Market Tea In 'A Big Way', Says Amul

After milk, butter and cheese, Amul is looking to capture another major element of the breakfast table — tea.

The company is looking to tap into the country's massive thirst for tea and challenge bigwigs like Tata Tea and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Managing Director Jayen Mehta said on Sunday.

"We've discussed this with Minister (Piyush) Goyal earlier. His vision was to work with tea cooperatives in South India on the similar model that we have for milk at Amul," Mehta told NDTV Profit. "So, we are in touch with teams there. Logically, milk and tea go together."