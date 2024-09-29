Looking To Enter Mass Market Tea In 'A Big Way', Says Amul
Amul has already ventured into tea-affiliated products like rusks, cookies and dairy whiteners.
After milk, butter and cheese, Amul is looking to capture another major element of the breakfast table — tea.
The company is looking to tap into the country's massive thirst for tea and challenge bigwigs like Tata Tea and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Managing Director Jayen Mehta said on Sunday.
"We've discussed this with Minister (Piyush) Goyal earlier. His vision was to work with tea cooperatives in South India on the similar model that we have for milk at Amul," Mehta told NDTV Profit. "So, we are in touch with teams there. Logically, milk and tea go together."
He added that Amul started getting farmers in the Nilgiris together and trying to create a market there. "We're also trying to create the market not just through Amul but via the National Co-operative Exports Ltd., which is a multi-state cooperative, which has been recently set up."
Mehta said Amul already launched instant tea and would be very soon foraying into organic tea and thinking about entering the mass market for tea.
Apart from milk, Amul has already ventured into tea-affiliated products like rusks, cookies and dairy whiteners.