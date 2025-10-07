Lodha Developers Q2 Update: Pre-Sales Rises 7% To Rs 4,570 Crore

Lodha Developers Ltd., formerly known as Macrotech Developers Ltd. saw pre-sales worth Rs 4,570 crore, up 7% year-on-year, for the second quarter of fiscal 2026.

This compared to a pre-sales of Rs 4,290 crore from the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing from the company on Tuesday. The company said the pre-sales were achieved "despite limited launches in the quarter". It also added that there are significant launches in the second half of this financial year and it will meet its pre-sales guidance of Rs 2.1 lakh crore.

The collections amounted to Rs 3,480 crore with a 13% year-on-year increase for the second quarter of financial year 2026 compared to Rs 3,070 crore from the same period in the previous year.

Its net debt was at Rs 5,370 crore, below its ceiling of 0.5 times the net debt or equity. The firm said that this was achieved despite their significant investment in business development.

In the second quarter of financial year 2026, the company added one new project across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with a gross development value of Rs 2.5 lakh crore.

Lodha Developers in September signed a memorandum of understanding of Rs 30,000 crore with the Maharashtra government for a green integrated data centre park in Mumbai.