LNG Tankers May Be Converted To Floating Storage In India

The units, with a capacity of 138,000 cubic meters each, are currently being leased by Petronet LNG Ltd. to import the super-chilled fuel from Qatar. Since the Indian company doesn’t plan to renew the lease past 2028, the consortium — called India LNG Transport Co. — may put the vessels to use on India’s east coast after retrofitting them in South Korea, said the people, who asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak with the media.