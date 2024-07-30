LNG-Run Trucks Offer A Growth Opportunity For India

Liquified natural gas trucking could be the next big growth opportunity in the Indian gas sector.

"There's no reason India cannot achieve a target similar to that of China in the LNG trucking sector," AK Singh, managing director and chief executive officer of Petronet LNG Ltd., told NDTV Profit. Singh said the government is aiding the sector and Petronet LNG wants to be the leader in the business because of its storage capabilities.

Kamal Kishore Chatiwal, managing director at Indraprastha Gas Ltd., concurred. "We feel that LNG going forward, in the next three to five years, could be a major growth opportunity for city gas distributors," he said. The segment, he said, would help grow the share of gas in India's energy mix.