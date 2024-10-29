Linc Approve Stock Split, Bonus Shares Issue

Linc Ltd.'s board of directors approved the split of their existing equity share, having a face value of Rs. 10 each, into two equity shares, having a face value of Rs. 5 each, on Tuesday, according to a press release on NSE. The share values were fully paid up.

The company said that it undertook this move to enhance the liquidity of the company's equity shares and to encourage participation of retail investors by making equity shares of the company more affordable.

The expected time of completion is within two months from the date of approval of the shareholders of the company.

It will have 2.9 crore fully paid-up shares after the split with a share capital of Rs 14 crore.

The company has issued a single class of equity shares.