Lilly Raises UK Obesity Shot Price As Trump Pressures Pharma

Eli Lilly & Co. is raising the list price for its obesity shot in the UK by as much as 170%, as the pharma industry comes under pressure from US President Donald Trump to increase medicine prices in Europe and lower them for Americans.

The current list price in the UK for Lilly’s Mounjaro ranges from £92 ($124.89) to £122 a month, depending on the dose. This will increase to between £133 and £330 from Sept. 1, with the US drugmaker saying it aims to bring rates in line with other countries.

Trump sent letters to 17 of the world’s largest drugmakers earlier this month, including Lilly and Novo Nordisk A/S, which makes the competing shot Wegovy, insisting they lower what they charge Medicaid in the US for existing drugs. He gave the companies 60 days to comply, saying he wants companies to negotiate harder with “foreign freeloading nations” who pay less for their medicines.

Lilly said the increase follows a review that looked to address pricing inconsistencies. The UK was one of the first countries where Mounjaro was introduced, with rates “significantly below the European average to prevent delays” in availability via the National Health Service, the company added.

“With changes in the environment and new clinical evidence supporting the value of Mounjaro, Lilly are now aligning the list price more consistently to ensure fair global contributions to the cost of innovation,” it said.