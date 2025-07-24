Luxury Not Just For The Rich, Henrys Are Driving The Market

Gone are the days when luxury was only for the rich. There is an emerging set of luxury buyers — who are not rich yet but are splurging to pamper themselves with high-end beauty products, apparel, wines and more such.

This cohort is named Henrys — high earners, not rich yet — are expected to drive the luxury market in the coming decade, as per a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants.

The report divides luxury buyers into three cohorts — the luxe connoisseurs who regularly shop for high-end goods and whose annual household income tops Rs 75 lakh per annum. They could be defined as rich.

The second cohort are "occasional splurgers" who buy luxury goods anytime between three times and right times a year; and earn anywhere in the range of Rs 25-75 lakh per annum. They are upper-middle-class buyers who combine planned luxury purchases with occasional impulse buys, influenced by special deals.

The third key set are the "aspirational elite" whose annual earnings range between Rs 10-25 lakhs but make anywhere between one-three luxury purchases a year. Even with low purchase frequency, these buyers plan and save for select luxury items while seeking the best deals.

"Amidst 'occasional splurgers' and 'aspirational elite' are Henrys, who earn anywhere Rs 20-60 lakh per annum, who are not yet HNIs but have high disposable income. Aged 25-35, they are on a path to upward mobility which pushes them towards consumption. They could be young professionals either from mid or senior level or even DINK couples," explains Ankit Yadav, engagement manager at Redseer Strategy Consultants who also worked on the report.

Most such consumers start with beauty products and go on to apparel or handbags, as they seek value, yet differentiated products, exclusive experiences and more. Luxury purchases are trickling down across income classes, and no more the domain of HNIs and UHNIs only. Consumer sector experts believe that these non-HNI customers are going to become an important set of customers — bringing in volumes to the growing luxury market in India.

"These people are in a mood to spend. Currently, they could make up for around 15-20% of the total sales, which was around 5% about 2-3 years back. I think in the next 4-5 years, they could grow to as high as 40%,” says Ninad Karpe, Karpe Diem Ventures, which invests in early-stage startups.

This set of luxury consumers do not have the burden of EMIs or do not, or even do not want to invest in real estate etc, and have more of their salaries left over to spend.