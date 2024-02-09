LIC's VNB Margin At 20% Is Sustainable, Says Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty

LIC is in line with achieving the commitments it made after listing and delivering much more, Mohanty told NDTV Profit's Sajeet Manghat.

"Whatever we achieve is going to be sustainable... In my sense, it will further improve," he said.

While earlier the state-owned insurers were par dominated, now they have good non-par products as well, the chairman said. He also expects the non-par share to go over 15% in the fourth quarter of FY24, as it has already reached 14% in the third quarter.

The company has had a directional change in its approach to business. A good product mix and non-par products that not only give margin but also take care of customers have helped in the steady growth of the company, Mohanty said.

The digitisation process has already started and the company has identified gaps and milestones, he said. The results will soon be visible in a few months. Digitisation over the next two years will help improve the expense ratio, increase customer acquisition through technology and grow agent business, he said.

The next 10 years are India's and LIC will play a significant role in its growth story, he said.