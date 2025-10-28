LIC Trashes Authenticity Of Document Mentioned In Washington Post Report On Adani Investment

The Life Insurance Corporation of India on Tuesday took to social media platform X to trash the authenticity of the documents referred to in a Washington Post article, which "falsely" accused the state-run insurer of investing in Adani Group under government's influence.

"LIC categorically clarifies that the documents mentioned have not been issued by LIC, nor have any such documents been received by LIC," it stated.

"Furthermore, LIC has not received any instructions from the government regarding investments in any entity under this group," the state-run company added.

The clarification by LIC implies that the documents referred to by freelancer Ravi Nair, who co-authored the Washington Post article, are fabricated.

The insurer had, in a statement issued on Saturday, described the report as an attempt to malign India’s financial institutions and undermine investor confidence through unverified and distorted claims.

In its second post on the X in this matter, LIC reaffirmed that it operates as an independent institution guided by professional judgment, transparent governance practices, and regulatory oversight. The insinuations of political influence are not only baseless but also disrespect the integrity of India’s largest insurer and its millions of policyholders.