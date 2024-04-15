LIC Stake In Hindustan Unilever Is Now Over 5%

Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday said its stake in FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd. has crossed 5%. The Corporation has increased its shareholding in Hindustan Unilever Limited from 11,74,63,555 to 11,77,18,555 equity shares, i.e., 4.99% to 5.01% of the paid-up capital of the company, LIC said in a regulatory filing.