LIC Stake In Hindustan Unilever Is Now Over 5%
The insurer purchased additional shares from the open market in the ordinary course of transaction, it said.
Life Insurance Corporation of India on Monday said its stake in FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd. has crossed 5%. The Corporation has increased its shareholding in Hindustan Unilever Limited from 11,74,63,555 to 11,77,18,555 equity shares, i.e., 4.99% to 5.01% of the paid-up capital of the company, LIC said in a regulatory filing.
Holding in the company touched 5% and the acquisition of shares was done on April 12 at an average cost of Rs 2,248.59 per unit.
Shares of HUL ended 1.72% down at Rs 2,194.60 while that of the country's largest state-owned insurer, LIC, closed at Rs 961.15 apiece on BSE, down by 1.03%.
