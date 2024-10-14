LIC Outpaces Private Insurers In APE Growth In September

Life Insurance Corp. of India's growth in annual premium equivalent outpaced those of private insurers in September as sales were preponed ahead of changes in commission structure from October, according to analysts.

The industry's APE grew by a healthy 23.8% year-on-year in September 2024, compared to a growth of 10.5% in August, according to HSBC. In individual APE, private insurers grew 27.8% year-on-year while LIC outpaced them growing at 48% year-on-year, the brokerage said.

"Our analysis suggests that higher growth for LIC is also on the back of a strong push from its agency channels before the commission changes," said the brokerage while noting that the insurer reduced its first-year commissions by 700 basis points.

In June, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India issued a master circular introducing norms to ensure better payouts for customers who exit their policies prematurely. The norms require life insurers to pay an enhanced special surrender value after the completion of the first policy year, provided the customer has paid one full-year premium. These norms are effective Oct. 1.