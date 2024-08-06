LIC Launches New Term Insurance Plans For Youth: Here's All You Need To Know

Life Insurance Corp. of India has introduced new products designed to offer insurance coverage and financial security against loan repayments.

The term insurance plans named LIC Yuva Term (plan no. 875), LIC Digi Term (plan no. 876), LIC Yuva Credit Life (plan no. 877), and LIC Digi Credit Life (plan no. 878), will be available for sale from Aug. 6.

These plans have been designed to cater to the needs of the youth, who want to purchase insurance plans early in life. The LIC Yuva Term plan will be accessible offline through intermediaries, while the LIC Digi Term plan will be available exclusively online via the company's website.