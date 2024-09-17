LIC Increases Stake In Biocon To 5.02%

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsLIC Increases Stake In Biocon To 5.02%
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Biocon Research Centre in Bengaluru. (Photo: Company website)</p></div>
Biocon Research Centre in Bengaluru. (Photo: Company website)

Life Insurance Corporation on Tuesday said it has increased its stake in pharma firm Biocon to 5.02%.

Earlier, LIC had 4.98% in the pharma company.

"Life Insurance Corporation of India has increased its shareholding in equity shares of Biocon Ltd from 5,98,14,429 to 6,03,14,429 i.e, 4.982 per cent to 5.023 per cent of the paid-up capital of the said company,"the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

