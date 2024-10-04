LIC Raises Stake In Apollo Tyres To Over 5%

Earlier on Sept. 12, LIC increased its stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. to 9.3% from 7.3% over nearly two years. Its shareholding in IRCTC rose from 5.82 crore shares to 7.44 crore shares during the period between Dec. 16, 2022, and Sept. 11, 2024.

On Sept. 9, the biggest insurance provider increased its stake in Container Corp. to over 7.78% through a market purchase. Before it hiked its holding in Container Corp. was 3.51 crore shares, or 5.773%, which now stands at 4.74 crore shares, or 7.781%.

In August, the company trimmed its stake in HDFC Asset Management Co. from 4.9% to 2.88%. Before the stake sale, LIC held 1.04 crore shares in the company, while after that it was reduced to 61.58 lakh.