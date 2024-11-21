LIC Emerges As Lender Of Last Resort For NBFCs Led By Shift In Strategy

Life Insurance Corp. of India has stepped up its purchases of good quality corporate bonds issued by non-banking financial companies, five people told NDTV Profit.

The shift has helped NBFCs raise longer tenure funds, which has been a challenge from banking channels after the Reserve Bank of India increased risk weights last year.

LIC is investing in more organised NBFCs and good secured assets, confirmed a senior official from the state-run insurer, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.

LIC did not respond to an email sent by NDTV Profit.

For instance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co. raised Rs 1,100 crore through bonds maturing in 10 years at a coupon of 8.50%.

Of the total amount, LIC absorbed around Rs 650-700 crore worth of bonds rated AA+, which was fully subscribed. Cholamandalam Investment did not respond to an email sent by NDTV Profit.

The recent 15-year bond issuance by REC, when it raised Rs 3,000 crore at 7.09% was also said to have been lapped up by LIC. Of the total, India's largest life insurer is said to have invested Rs 1,500 crore.

Off late, LIC is said to have been one of the major investors in bonds issued by Bajaj Finance Ltd., Tata Capital Ltd. and Aditya Birla Housing Finance Ltd.

While LIC regularly absorbs supply of state-owned entities like REC, Indian Railway Finance Corp. and Power Finance Corp, its interest towards NBFCs has increased because of better yields, as it diversifies its portfolio.

Wherever there is a 10-year senior debt paper worth Rs 1,000 crore or above and no arranger is involved, market knows it is typically LIC, a person in the know said.