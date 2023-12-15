Liberty Shoes Focusing On Premium Segment, Eyes Rs 700 Crore Revenue This Fiscal

Liberty Shoes Ltd. is targeting a revenue of Rs 700 crore by the end of this fiscal and is focusing on the premium segment to keep up with changing demand patterns.

Consumer sentiment is positive, Anupam Bansal, director of retail at the Haryana-based footwear-maker, told NDTV Profit on the sidelines of an industry event in Delhi on Friday.

"Premiumisation is helping brands. Consumers are willing to pay better price for enhanced quality. At the same time, 70% of the market is unorganised and there is a move towards being organised," he said.

Bansal also said that his company has adopted a dual strategy—premiumise existing customers and take market share from unorganised segment to the branded one. "Value for money product is definitely important," he said.