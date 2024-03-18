NDTV ProfitBusiness News'Less Than Half The Rate At Mumbai’s BKC!': Uday Kotak Reacts to NYC Property Sale
ADVERTISEMENT

'Less Than Half The Rate At Mumbai’s BKC!': Uday Kotak Reacts to NYC Property Sale

According to an investor’s post, New York City is experiencing massive distress and destruction in values for prime commercial real estate office buildings.

18 Mar 2024, 01:35 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@udaykotak</p></div>
Image Source: X/@udaykotak

Industrialist Uday Kotak shared his amazement over the slashed price of a Manhattan property following reports of an office tower in New York’s expensive market being sold at a 70% discount compared to its previous sale price.

Uday Kotak was responding to a post shared on X by Nilesh Shah, Managing director of Kotak Mutual Fund. "Wow Nilesh. That’s less than half the rate at Mumbai’s BKC," he said.

In his post, Nilesh Shah stated, “New York commercial office building going at Rs ~ 16000 per Sq Ft.”

A 778k square feet tower at 222 Broadway was sold for $150M. The last time this building was sold, it was in 2014 at $500M. According to an investor’s post, New York City is experiencing massive distress and destruction in values for prime commercial real estate office buildings. 

Housing affordability is a pressing issue in India, especially at prime locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru. 

According to Knight Frank report, Bengaluru and Mumbai ranked at 8th and 9th positions, for annual price growth across Asia-Pacific residential markets during the second half of 2023.

Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, Knight Frank India, said, "In 2023, residential property demand in India's major cities had surged to its highest level in a decade, despite the increase in mortgage rates and property prices. With significant tailwinds, such as the expected reduction in interest rates and relatively strong economic growth, residential demand is anticipated to sustain momentum in 2024.”

Furthermore, a recent ANAROCK survey highlighted the following facts about residential properties in India:

  • 58% of millennials & 39% of Gen-X respondents intend to use their gains from other investments to purchase homes.

  • While real estate remains the most preferred investment asset class for over 57% of respondents, there is also a growing sentiment towards Fixed Deposits (FDs) in the wake of rising interest rates.

  • More investors are now backing residential real estate - in H2 2023, about 36% of prospective buyers will purchase properties as an investment.

  • Over 73% of survey respondents state that their home-buying decision will not be impacted if home loan rates stay below 8.5%.

  • Inflation is not impacting disposable income as much as it did in the previous year’s survey - in H2 2023, 55% of participants felt a notable impact of inflation, down from 61% in the H2 2022 edition.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT