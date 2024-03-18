'Less Than Half The Rate At Mumbai’s BKC!': Uday Kotak Reacts to NYC Property Sale

Housing affordability is a pressing issue in India, especially at prime locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

According to Knight Frank report, Bengaluru and Mumbai ranked at 8th and 9th positions, for annual price growth across Asia-Pacific residential markets during the second half of 2023.

Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, Knight Frank India, said, "In 2023, residential property demand in India's major cities had surged to its highest level in a decade, despite the increase in mortgage rates and property prices. With significant tailwinds, such as the expected reduction in interest rates and relatively strong economic growth, residential demand is anticipated to sustain momentum in 2024.”