'Less Than Half The Rate At Mumbai’s BKC!': Uday Kotak Reacts to NYC Property Sale
According to an investor’s post, New York City is experiencing massive distress and destruction in values for prime commercial real estate office buildings.
Industrialist Uday Kotak shared his amazement over the slashed price of a Manhattan property following reports of an office tower in New York’s expensive market being sold at a 70% discount compared to its previous sale price.
Uday Kotak was responding to a post shared on X by Nilesh Shah, Managing director of Kotak Mutual Fund. "Wow Nilesh. That’s less than half the rate at Mumbai’s BKC," he said.
Wow Nilesh. Thatâs less than half the rate at Mumbaiâs BKC! https://t.co/udQZT9j3k8— Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) March 17, 2024
In his post, Nilesh Shah stated, “New York commercial office building going at Rs ~ 16000 per Sq Ft.”
New York commercial office building going at Rs ~ 16000 per Sq Ft. https://t.co/gYF6lS8Idg— Nilesh Shah (@NileshShah68) March 16, 2024
A 778k square feet tower at 222 Broadway was sold for $150M. The last time this building was sold, it was in 2014 at $500M. According to an investor’s post, New York City is experiencing massive distress and destruction in values for prime commercial real estate office buildings.
A Manhattan office tower just sold at a shocking 70% discount to what it last sold for— Triple Net Investor (@TripleNetInvest) March 16, 2024
The 778k sq ft tower at 222 Broadway sold for $150M
The building last sold for $500M back in 2014
Even NYC is seeing massive distress and destruction in values for prime commercial realâ¦ pic.twitter.com/s9PYvJFpqz
Housing affordability is a pressing issue in India, especially at prime locations such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.
According to Knight Frank report, Bengaluru and Mumbai ranked at 8th and 9th positions, for annual price growth across Asia-Pacific residential markets during the second half of 2023.
Shishir Baijal, chairman & managing director, Knight Frank India, said, "In 2023, residential property demand in India's major cities had surged to its highest level in a decade, despite the increase in mortgage rates and property prices. With significant tailwinds, such as the expected reduction in interest rates and relatively strong economic growth, residential demand is anticipated to sustain momentum in 2024.”
Furthermore, a recent ANAROCK survey highlighted the following facts about residential properties in India:
58% of millennials & 39% of Gen-X respondents intend to use their gains from other investments to purchase homes.
While real estate remains the most preferred investment asset class for over 57% of respondents, there is also a growing sentiment towards Fixed Deposits (FDs) in the wake of rising interest rates.
More investors are now backing residential real estate - in H2 2023, about 36% of prospective buyers will purchase properties as an investment.
Over 73% of survey respondents state that their home-buying decision will not be impacted if home loan rates stay below 8.5%.
Inflation is not impacting disposable income as much as it did in the previous year’s survey - in H2 2023, 55% of participants felt a notable impact of inflation, down from 61% in the H2 2022 edition.