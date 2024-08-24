Lemon Tree To IHCL: Hospitality Firms Expect Growth Despite Q1 Disappointment

Shares of Indian Hotels Co., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., Chalet Hotels Ltd. and EIH Ltd. have been under pressure in the past month. This comes after the companies posted weak first quarter earnings, with revenue growing in the range of 6-20%, against 16-26% last year.

Growth took a back step this quarter owing to multiple momentary industry headwinds, according to Nuvama Research. "Extreme heatwaves led to either the leisure group deferring their trips or travelling abroad."

Fewer wedding days during the quarter, which is seasonally strong for weddings, hit the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) segment, it said. These two factors, combined with elections, led to softness in the growth for the sector.