Lemon Tree Hotels Eyes 10% Market Share In India By 2030

Lemon Tree Hotels aims to operate as well as create a pipeline of 30,000-35,000 rooms by 2030, according to the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Patanjali Keswani. Achieving this target will enable the company to reach 10% of market share in the domestic hotels and hospitality industry.

“I would say that by 2030, I would be very disappointed, if we did not have something like 30,000-35,000 rooms operating and in the pipeline, which will give us about 10% of India's market share,” he said during a conversation with NDTV Profit on Tuesday.

The company currently manages nearly 11,000 operating rooms and its pipeline comprises around 7,500 rooms. Keswani expects the latter to become operational within three years.

For the overall sector this year, Keswani expects "early to mid-teens revenue growth". However, he also noted a potential slowdown. "I just get a sense that there is some slowdown in consumption," he added.