Lemon Tree Hotels Announces New Aurika Resort In Surat

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. signs a license agreement to utilise its upscale Aurika Hotels and Resorts brand for an upcoming hotel in Surat, Gujarat.

Carnation Hotels Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels, will manage the operations of the property, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The hotel will have 175 rooms and suites. It will include Mirasa, an all-day dining restaurant, banquet facilities with Ekaara, the ballroom, and Aurum, the boardroom. There will also be a beautiful swimming pool and a relaxing spa, it said.

"Aurika, Surat, will embody our commitment to upscale hospitality, offering guests an exceptional blend of opulence and local culture," according to Vilas Pawar, chief executive officer, managed and franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels closed 1.35% lower at Rs 131.85 apiece, compared to a 0.04% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.