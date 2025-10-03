Business NewsBusinessLegislate Or Regulate Only When Necessary: MeitY Secy On AI Framework
Legislate Or Regulate Only When Necessary: MeitY Secy On AI Framework

On the recently enacted Online Gaming Act, the MeitY secretary said it promotes ease of doing business as social gaming firms are not mandatorily required to register.

03 Oct 2025, 06:48 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>MeitY Secretary S Krishnan speaking to NDTV Profit on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025 (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The government will legislate and regulate the space involving the rapidly emerging technology of artificial intelligence "only when necessary", said S Krishnan, the secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information, while speaking to NDTV Profit on Friday.

A legislation or regulation at this stage may be premature, when it comes to artificial intelligence, Krishnan said, as he seemingly pointed towards the constant developments globally related to the technology.

The MeitY secretary also spoke on the recently-enacted Online Gaming Act, saying that it promotes ease of doing business as social gaming firms are not mandatorily required to register.

(This is a developing story)

